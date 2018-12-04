Rumor: Crash Team Racing Remake to be Announced at The Game Awards 2018 - News

A remake for the 1999 PlayStation racing game, CTR: Crash Team Racing, will be announced at The Game Awards 2018, according to a report from Eurogamer.

PlayStation Access presenter Hollie Bennett teased a photo via Twitter that features a message that reads "Sliding into the Game Awards on 6/12," as well as two Crash-coloured furry dice.

So....uh....these just arrived at my house.

Any ideas? ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/x0MRYihWvg — Hollie Bennett (@HollieB) December 4, 2018

The Game Awards 2018 will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

