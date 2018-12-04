Rumor: Crash Team Racing Remake to be Announced at The Game Awards 2018

by William D'Angelo , posted 32 minutes ago / 231 Views

A remake for the 1999 PlayStation racing game, CTR: Crash Team Racing, will be announced at The Game Awards 2018, according to a report from Eurogamer.

PlayStation Access presenter Hollie Bennett teased a photo via Twitter that features a message that reads "Sliding into the Game Awards on 6/12," as well as two Crash-coloured furry dice. 

The Game Awards 2018 will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

Azzanation
Azzanation (12 minutes ago)

If its done at the same quality as Crash N Sane Trilogy than they have me interested.

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (1 minute ago)

Awesome! I wonder if it'll be a timed PS4 exclusive like the N Sane Trilogy was.

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (17 minutes ago)

*throws money at screen*

Harkins1721
Harkins1721 (26 minutes ago)

I will lose my crap.

