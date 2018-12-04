Switch vs DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – October 2018 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. DS Global:

Gap change in latest month: 1,115,571 – DS

Gap change over last 12 months: 626,503 - DS

Total Lead: 639,893 – Switch

Switch Total Sales: 21,575,610

DS Total Sales: 20,935,717

October 2018 is the 20th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the DS by 1.12 million units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the DS has caught up by 626,503 units. The Switch is currently ahead of the DS by 639,893 units.

The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 21.58 million units, while the DS sold 20.94 million units during the same timeframe.

