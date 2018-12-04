Epic Games Announce Epic Games Store - News

Epic Games announced it will soon launch the Epic Games Store. The store will provide 88 percent of the revenue going to the developers. It will feature a hand-curated set of games on PC and Mac. It will later open up to other games, as well as Android and other open platforms throughout 2019.





Here is an overview of the Epic Games Store:

All Developers Earn 88 Percent

Developers receive 88 percent of revenue. There are no tiers or thresholds. Epic takes 12 percent. And if you’re using Unreal Engine, Epic will cover the 5 percent engine royalty for sales on the Epic Games store, out of Epic’s 12 percent.

—Epic Games Store Revenue Split Comparison

UE4 on Steam – 30 percent to store, 5 percent to UE4, 65 percent to developers

Unity on Steam – 30 percent to store, 70 percent to developers

UE4 on Epic Games Store – 12 percent to store, 88 percent to developers

Unity on Epic Games Store – 12 percent to store, 88 percent to developers (does not include Unity up-front licensing fees)

Have a Direct Relationship With Players

People who buy your games automatically subscribe to your newsfeed so you can reach them with game updates and news about upcoming releases. The newsfeed is front-and-center. You’ll also be able to reach your players through email, if they choose to share it.

Connect with Creators

YouTube content creators, Twitch streamers, bloggers, and others are at the leading edge of game discovery. The 10,000-strong Epic Games Support-A-Creator program helps you reach creators, so they can help you reach players. If you opt to participate, creators who refer players to buy your game will receive a share of the revenue that you set (tracked by code or affiliate marketing link). To jumpstart the creator economy, Epic will cover the first 5% of creator revenue-sharing for the first 24 months.

Developers Control Their Game Pages

As a developer, you control your game page and your newsfeed. There will be no store-placed ads or cross-marketing of competing games on your page, and no paid ads in search results.

All Engines Are Welcome

The Epic Games store is open to games built with any engine, and the first releases span Unreal, Unity and internal engines.

When You Succeed, We Succeed

We’ve built this store and its economic model so that Epic’s interests are aligned with your interests. Because of the high volume of Fortnite transactions, we can process store payments, serve bandwidth, and support customers very efficiently. From Epic’s 12 percent store fee, we’ll have a profitable business we’ll grow and reinvest in for years to come!

