Pokémon GO Trainer Battles Launches Later This Month

Niantic announced in a blog post Pokémon GO Trainer Battles will be launching later this month.

Here is an overview of Trainer Battles:

From encountering and catching your first Pokémon to assembling a powerful team to take on a Legendary Pokémon in Raid Battles, you have certainly built incredible skills as a Trainer over the last two years. Are you ready for the next big challenge? Show off your skills against others with Trainer Battles, coming soon to Pokémon GO!

Beginning this month, Trainer Battles will allow you to challenge a friend or another Trainer at any time! Challenge another Trainer using a Battle Code, assemble a team of three Pokémon, and see who comes out on top! When Trainer Battles are completed, both participants will receive great rewards, including a chance at rare Evolution items.

In order to ensure an even playing field, Trainers must compete in the same Trainer Battle League, which determines the CP limit for the participating Pokémon. Strength alone will not ensure victory! Whether you’re battling with a Caterpie or a Mewtwo, the cleverer and more strategic Trainer will have an advantage.

Battles are fast-paced and real-time, so don’t expect to wait your turn! Your selected team of Pokémon will be able to execute both their Fast Attack and Charged Attack moves. In preparation for battle, you’ll even be able to use Stardust and Candy to unlock a bonus Charged Attack for your Pokémon. Timing is important! If you use your head and keep an eye on your opponent’s moves, you may be able to deploy a Protect Shield to save your Pokémon from critical damage. But you only have a limited number of these shields before your Pokémon will be left defenseless.

While Trainers will usually have to be nearby in order to initiate a Trainer Battle, Ultra Friends and Best Friends can challenge each other from any distance. So, near or far, you can battle with your closest friends!

Looking to learn the ropes or sharpen your budding battle skills? Team leaders Spark, Candela, and Blanche are eager to test your bravery! You can earn rewards once per day when training with a team leader, including Stardust to help power up your Pokémon. Work toward earning an Ace Trainer medal!

It’s up to you to get your Pokémon into shape! The only way you’ll become a Trainer Battle master is to get out there and GO!

