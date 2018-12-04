3DS System Update 'Enhances the User Experience' - News

Nintendo has released system update 11.9.0-42U for the Nintendo 3DS. The update makes minor changes that are used to enhance the user experience.

Read the short note from Nintendo about the update:

Further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience.

