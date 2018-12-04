Override: Mech City Brawl Stardust DLC Announced - News

Publisher Modus Games and developer The Balance announced the unicorn mech Stardust will be the first DLC for Override: Mech City Brawl. The DLC will launch on December 14 for $3.99 and is also included in the Super Charged Mega Edition of the game.





Here is an overview of the DLC:

With a penchant for posing extravagantly and kicking up her hooves of steel, get ready to unleash all manner of aerial launches and sassy shooting stars.

Override: Mech City Brawl is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



