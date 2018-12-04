Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Gets North American Release Date - News

/ 159 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Aksys Games announced Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ will launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on February 14, 2019 in North America.

The game will cost $49.99 on the PlayStation 4 and $39.99 on the PlayStation Vita, while the limited edition will cost $79.99 in the PlayStation 4 and $69.99 on the PlayStation Vita.

Here is an overview of the game:

The story begins with the main character, Cardia, isolated and alone in a mansion on the outskirts of a 19th century steampunk version of London. A victim of a mysterious affliction that makes her blood a virulent poison and her touch instantly lethal, Cardia is shunned as a monster. Through a number of events both grand and seemingly insignificant, Cardia is pursued by the Royal Guard, kidnapped by the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, and joined by a myriad of other handsome figures out of the best of western literature. With her new-found friends (and suitors) Cardia ventures out in the world to unravel the mysteries surrounding her very existence.

Key Features:

Triangulate – Experience the magic and chaos of a two-on-one date. Play with dynamics (and hearts) by bringing multiple members of Lupin’s gang on a wide variety of romantic romps. Sit back and watch the reworks!

– Experience the magic and chaos of a two-on-one date. Play with dynamics (and hearts) by bringing multiple members of Lupin’s gang on a wide variety of romantic romps. Sit back and watch the reworks! Every End Has a Beginning – Learn more about the dashing detective Herlock Sholmés and the mysterious Finis in the continuing sagas involving the newest men in the Code Realize universe.

– Learn more about the dashing detective Herlock Sholmés and the mysterious Finis in the continuing sagas involving the newest men in the Code Realize universe. The (New) Belle of the Ball – Cantarella, the mysterious young lady Cardia met during one of her many adventures, gets her turn in the spotlight. Join Cantarella as she gets caught up in the chaos that always seems to surround Lupin and his gang.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles