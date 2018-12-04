Eve: Rebirth Terror Announced for PS4 and PSV - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

A sequel to the 1999 visual novel, Eve: Burst Error, has been announced in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. The game is titled Eve: Rebirth Terror and will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2019.

Eve: Rebirth Terror sees the return of protagonists Kojirou Amagi and Marina Houjou a year after the events of Eve: Burst Error. A new incident occurs in the new game.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles