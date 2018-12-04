This Week's Deals With Gold - Forza Motorsport 7, Need for Speed, Duke Nukem Forever - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 275 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through December 11 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Duke Nukem Forever*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – JCB DLC*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Niva*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|RIDE*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|The Darkness*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
I said it before and I will say it again, if Duke Nukem Forever had bettet level pacing (shorter so less tedious), it would have been a solid game. Second, The Darkness was one of the best games of last gen and it should be on BC with 4K.
