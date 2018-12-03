Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight West DLC Schedule Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 222 Views
Atlus has revealed the western release schedule for the DLC for Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight.
Read the details on the DLC release schedule below:
Some add-on content release dates are different between the US and EU, please see the note for EU-specific release dates at the end of the blog post.
- All add-on song and character content for P3D and P5D can be accessed through either game. For example, Shinjiro is a playable dancer in P5D, just as Akechi is a playable dancer in P3D.
- Some costumes are only available in one version of the game. For example, there are both P3D and P5D versions of the Featherman Costume Set. These add-ons will only be available for characters in the specified game in the item’s name.
- Add-on content for P3D/P5D is not transferable across the PS4 and Vita platforms, each platform has its own suite of add-on content associated with that platform exclusively. Cross-save functionality is available between PS4 and Vita if you own both versions of the game(s).
- Because of the significant amount of add-on content available for both P3D and P5D, several bundle options will be available at launch to provide convenient options for players looking to purchase full add-on sets at a discount compared to purchasing them individually.
- Bundle details and pricing are below – regional prices are commensurate based on the $/€ prices. Full bundle details will be available at the bottom of the post:
- P3D/P5D Song Season Pass (Both) – $/€24.99
- P3D: Costume Season Pass (P3D Only) – $/€19.99
- P5D: Costume Season Pass (P5D Only) – $/€19.99
- P3D/P5D Accessory Season Pass (Both) – $/€19.99
- P3D/P5D: “Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)”
- P3D/P5D: “Voice (ATLUS Tsuchiya Remix)” Koromaru on a Walk
- P3D/P5D: “Memories of You”
- P3D/P5D: “Battle Hymn of the Soul (PSB2017)”
- P3D/P5D: “Heartful Cry (GAME SYMPHONY JAPAN)”
- P3D/P5D: “Dance! (OP ver.)”
- P3D/P5D: “Our Moment” (full version)
- P3D/P5D: “Mass Destruction (PERSONA MUSIC FES 2013)”
- P3D/P5D: “Shadow World (OP ver.)”
- P3D/P5D: “Best Friends (OP ver.)”
- P3D/P5D: “Break Out Of… (OP ver.)”
- P3D/P5D: “changing me”
- P3D/P5D: “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (OP ver.)”
- P3D/P5D: P5A “BREAK IN TO BREAK OUT (OP ver.)”
- P3D/P5D: “The Whims of Fate (PSB2017)”
- P3D/P5D: “Life Will Change (GAME SYMPHONY JAPAN)”
- P3D/P5D: P5A “INFINITY (ED ver.)”
- P3D/P5D: “GROOVY” (full version)
- Also includes the exclusive Persona Cinematic Selection Bundle:
- Let’s Go! Phoenix Ranger Featherman
- More Than One Heart
- Fate is In Our Hands
- Dream of Butterfly (OP ver.)
- The Snow Queen (ATLUS Tsuchiya Remix)
- unbreakable tie (OP ver.)
- Opening (OP ver.)
- Burn My Dread (OP ver.)
- P3 fes (OP ver.)
- Soul Phrase (OP ver.)
- Pursuing My True Self (OP ver.)
- MAZE OF LIFE (OP ver.)
- P3D: Costume Season Pass (P3D Only) – $/€19.99
- P3D: P4A/AU Set
- P3D: Virtua Fighter Set
- P3D: P4A/AU Set (alternate color)
- P3D: Atlus Selection Set
- P3D: Featherman Set
- P3D: Race Queen Set
- P3D: WEGO Collab Set
- P3D: Original Crossdressing Set
- P5D: Costume Season Pass (P5D Only) – $/€19.99
- P5D: Catherine Set
- P5D: Yakuza Set
- P5D: Futaba’s Shujin Academy Uniform & Loungewear Set
- P5D: Atlus Selection Set
- P5D: Featherman Set
- P5D: Race Queen Set
- P5D: WEGO Collab Set
- P5D: Original Crossdressing Set
- P5D: Protagonist’s Life in the Attic Set
- P5D: Heeho’s School Uniform
- P5D: Sonic Suit
- P5D: Trish Costume (Persona ver.)
- P5D: Trish Costume (Persona 2 ver.)
- P5D: Gouto-Douji Costume
- P3D/P5D Accessory Season Pass (Both) – $/€19.99
- P3D: Colored Wig Set
- P3D: Colored Contacts Set
- P5D: Colored Wig Set
- P5D: Colored Contacts Set
- P3D/P5D: Special Head Accessories Set
- P3D/P5D: Picaresque Mouse Set
- P3D/P5D: Chibi Investigation Team Set
- P3D/P5D: Chibi SEES Set
- P3D/P5D: Chibi Phantom Thieves Set
- P3D/P5D: Chibi Velvet Room Residents + Zen & Rei Set
- P3D/P5D: Special Wing Accessories Set
EU Add-On Content Release Schedule
- 4th Dec P3D/P5D Songs Bundle – PS4/VITA
- 4th Dec P3D/P5D Accessories Bundle – PS4/VITA
- 11th Dec P3D Costume Bundle – PS4/VITA
- 11th Dec P5D Costume Bundle – PS4/VITA
