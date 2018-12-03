Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight West DLC Schedule Revealed - News

Atlus has revealed the western release schedule for the DLC for Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight.



Read the details on the DLC release schedule below:

Some add-on content release dates are different between the US and EU, please see the note for EU-specific release dates at the end of the blog post.

All add-on song and character content for P3D and P5D can be accessed through either game. For example, Shinjiro is a playable dancer in P5D, just as Akechi is a playable dancer in P3D.

Some costumes are only available in one version of the game. For example, there are both P3D and P5D versions of the Featherman Costume Set. These add-ons will only be available for characters in the specified game in the item’s name.

Add-on content for P3D/P5D is not transferable across the PS4 and Vita platforms, each platform has its own suite of add-on content associated with that platform exclusively. Cross-save functionality is available between PS4 and Vita if you own both versions of the game(s).

Because of the significant amount of add-on content available for both P3D and P5D, several bundle options will be available at launch to provide convenient options for players looking to purchase full add-on sets at a discount compared to purchasing them individually. Bundle details and pricing are below – regional prices are commensurate based on the $/€ prices. Full bundle details will be available at the bottom of the post: P3D/P5D Song Season Pass (Both) – $/€24.99 P3D: Costume Season Pass (P3D Only) – $/€19.99 P5D: Costume Season Pass (P5D Only) – $/€19.99 P3D/P5D Accessory Season Pass (Both) – $/€19.99



P3D/P5D Song Season Pass (Both) – $/€24.99 P3D/P5D: “Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (ATLUS Kozuka Remix)” P3D/P5D: “Voice (ATLUS Tsuchiya Remix)” Koromaru on a Walk P3D/P5D: “Memories of You” P3D/P5D: “Battle Hymn of the Soul (PSB2017)” P3D/P5D: “Heartful Cry (GAME SYMPHONY JAPAN)” P3D/P5D: “Dance! (OP ver.)” P3D/P5D: “Our Moment” (full version) P3D/P5D: “Mass Destruction (PERSONA MUSIC FES 2013)” P3D/P5D: “Shadow World (OP ver.)” P3D/P5D: “Best Friends (OP ver.)” P3D/P5D: “Break Out Of… (OP ver.)” P3D/P5D: “changing me” P3D/P5D: “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (OP ver.)” P3D/P5D: P5A “BREAK IN TO BREAK OUT (OP ver.)” P3D/P5D: “The Whims of Fate (PSB2017)” P3D/P5D: “Life Will Change (GAME SYMPHONY JAPAN)” P3D/P5D: P5A “INFINITY (ED ver.)” P3D/P5D: “GROOVY” (full version) Also includes the exclusive Persona Cinematic Selection Bundle: Let’s Go! Phoenix Ranger Featherman More Than One Heart Fate is In Our Hands Dream of Butterfly (OP ver.) The Snow Queen (ATLUS Tsuchiya Remix) unbreakable tie (OP ver.) Opening (OP ver.) Burn My Dread (OP ver.) P3 fes (OP ver.) Soul Phrase (OP ver.) Pursuing My True Self (OP ver.) MAZE OF LIFE (OP ver.)



P3D: Costume Season Pass (P3D Only) – $/€19.99 P3D: P4A/AU Set P3D: Virtua Fighter Set P3D: P4A/AU Set (alternate color) P3D: Atlus Selection Set P3D: Featherman Set P3D: Race Queen Set P3D: WEGO Collab Set P3D: Original Crossdressing Set



P5D: Costume Season Pass (P5D Only) – $/€19.99 P5D: Catherine Set P5D: Yakuza Set P5D: Futaba’s Shujin Academy Uniform & Loungewear Set P5D: Atlus Selection Set P5D: Featherman Set P5D: Race Queen Set P5D: WEGO Collab Set P5D: Original Crossdressing Set P5D: Protagonist’s Life in the Attic Set P5D: Heeho’s School Uniform P5D: Sonic Suit P5D: Trish Costume (Persona ver.) P5D: Trish Costume (Persona 2 ver.) P5D: Gouto-Douji Costume



P3D/P5D Accessory Season Pass (Both) – $/€19.99 P3D: Colored Wig Set P3D: Colored Contacts Set P5D: Colored Wig Set P5D: Colored Contacts Set P3D/P5D: Special Head Accessories Set P3D/P5D: Picaresque Mouse Set P3D/P5D: Chibi Investigation Team Set P3D/P5D: Chibi SEES Set P3D/P5D: Chibi Phantom Thieves Set P3D/P5D: Chibi Velvet Room Residents + Zen & Rei Set P3D/P5D: Special Wing Accessories Set



EU Add-On Content Release Schedule

4 th Dec P3D/P5D Songs Bundle – PS4/VITA

Dec P3D/P5D Songs Bundle – PS4/VITA 4th Dec P3D/P5D Accessories Bundle – PS4/VITA

11th Dec P3D Costume Bundle – PS4/VITA

11th Dec P5D Costume Bundle – PS4/VITA

