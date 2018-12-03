Xenon Valkyrie+ Headed to Switch on January 1, 2019 - News

Developer Catcow Games announced Xenon Valkyrie+ is headed to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 1, 2019. The game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PlayStation Vita.





Here is an overview of the game:

Xenon Valkyrie is a rogue-lite platformer game with RPG elements in which you must fight to the deepest part of a moon and halt the plans of a wicked witch.

Obtain many weapons as you fight through a unique, randomly-generated world every time you play. Encounter many characters, stores and enemies that tell a legendary story.

With traditional graphics and high quality chiptune music, level up and get the amazing power of the Xenon Valkyrie!

Key features:

Rogue-lite platformer with a great story

Many worlds with different routes

Three heroes with unique skills

100+ items

Multiple bosses and enemies

RPG elements

Several endings and secrets

Quality Chiptune music

Hard gameplay and Permadeath

