Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Gameplay Trailer to Premiere at The Game Awards 2018

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Gameplay Trailer to Premiere at The Game Awards 2018 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 229 Views

Panache Digital Games announced it will premiere a gameplay trailer of Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey at The Game Awards 2018. GameSpot will have an extended look at the game after the show.

The Game Awards 2018 will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

3 Comments

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

This is the new game by the creator of Assassin's Creed in case you didn't know.

  • +3
SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (2 hours ago)

Good to know! I've never even heard of it before.

  • +3
raulbalarezo
raulbalarezo (54 minutes ago)

I almost forgot this was coming, I have faith in it

  • +1
SecondWar
SecondWar (16 minutes ago)

This is going to be PC only isn't it? Not a bad thing in general if it is, but is one for me.

  • 0