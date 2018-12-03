Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Gameplay Trailer to Premiere at The Game Awards 2018 - News

Panache Digital Games announced it will premiere a gameplay trailer of Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey at The Game Awards 2018. GameSpot will have an extended look at the game after the show.

It's now time for @AncestorsGame to come out of the shadows. Watch @thegameawards this Thursday and tune into @GameSpot's livestream after the show for an extended gameplay session with @PatriceDez pic.twitter.com/HsSIDq9xNY — Panache DigitalGames (@PanacheDGames) December 3, 2018

The Game Awards 2018 will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

