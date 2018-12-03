Battlefield V Conquers the French Charts - News

Battlefield V won the software sales battle in France in week 47, SELL reveals today. DICE's shooter was the top-selling game, ranking first on PS4 and Xbox One, and coming second to Farming Simulator 2019 on the PC podium. Marvel's Spider-Man zoomed back to second place on the overall chart, likely helped by Black Friday deals.

Top sellers per system are as follows. While Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu held quite well at rank three of the all-system chart, the Eevee version suffered a steep drop and is already outside of the Switch top three.

PS4

Battlefield V Marvel's Spider-Man FIFA 19

Xbox One

Battlefield V Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19

Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! FIFA 19 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo 3DS

Luigi's Mansion Mario Kart 7 Detective Pikachu

Playstation Vita

Punch Line Farming Simulator 2018

PC

Farming Simulator 2019 Battlefield V Farming Simulator 2019 - Collector's Edition

