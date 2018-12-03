Battlefield V Conquers the French Charts - News
by
Thomas Froehlicher
2 hours ago
Battlefield V
won the software sales battle in France in week 47, SELL
reveals today. DICE's shooter was the top-selling game, ranking first on PS4 and Xbox One, and coming second to Farming Simulator 2019
on the PC podium. Marvel's Spider-Man
zoomed back to second place on the overall chart, likely helped by Black Friday deals.
Top sellers per system are as follows. While Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu held quite well at rank three of the all-system chart, the Eevee version suffered a steep drop and is already outside of the Switch top three.
PS4
- Battlefield V
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- FIFA 19
Xbox One
- Battlefield V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- FIFA 19
Nintendo Switch
- Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu!
- FIFA 19
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo 3DS
- Luigi's Mansion
- Mario Kart 7
- Detective Pikachu
Playstation Vita
- Punch Line
- Farming Simulator 2018
PC
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Battlefield V
- Farming Simulator 2019 - Collector's Edition
