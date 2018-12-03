FIFA 19 Tops UK Charts In Week After Black Friday - News

FIFA 19 topped the UK charts as sales decreased 39 percent week-on-week, according to GfK for the week ending December 1. 64 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 4, 26 percent on the Xbox One and nine percent on the Nintendo Switch.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to second as sales dropped 24 percent, while Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII drops to third as sales declined 64 percent. Battlefield V in its second week holds at number four as sales dropped 48 percent. They are still down by 65 percent compared to the first two weeks of Battlefield 1.





The overall market saw sales decline 8.3 percent compared to the same week a year ago.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Battlefield V Forza Horizon 4 Spyro Reignited Trilogy Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu Assassin's Creed Odyssey Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle

