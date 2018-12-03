Xbox One Bundles are $50 Off Through December 15 in the US - News

Microsoft announced via Twitter that all Xbox One X and Xbox One S bundles will be discounted by $50 through 11:59 PM on December 15, 2018 on the Microsoft Store in the US.

Get $50 off Xbox One X and S bundles: https://t.co/hURBKO4WQH pic.twitter.com/F6hzrB6ROn — Xbox (@Xbox) December 2, 2018

Starting December 9 controllers will be $10 off, Xbox Game Pass will be $50 off, and purchasing a three month Xbox Live Gold subscription will include a $10 off at the Microsoft Online Store

