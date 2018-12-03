Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! Save Files to Unlock Spirits in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - News

Nintendo announced players save files for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will unlock Partner Pikachu Spirit and Partner Eevee Spirit in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. They can also be unlocked by completing challenges.

In Super #SmashBros. Ultimate, those with save data for PokÃ©mon: Letâ€™s Go, Pikachu! will unlock the Partner Pikachu Spirit, and those with save data for #PokemonLetsGo, Eevee! will unlock the Partner Eevee Spirit! They can be unlocked by completing challenges too! pic.twitter.com/Sx4xIpCXwn — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) December 2, 2018

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are available now for the Nintendo Switch.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

