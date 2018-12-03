Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Legacy of the First Blade DLC Out Tomorrow - News

Ubisoft announced the firs DLC for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is called Legacy of the First Blade and will launch tomorrow. The DLC features Darius, the first assassin to wield the hidden blade.

View the preview trailer of the DLC below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Legacy of the First Blade brings new stories and quests to Assassin's Creed Odyssey, revealing secrets from the Assassins’ past and introducing a sinister new cabal of enemies to take on. See the deadly new stealth ability Death Veil in action, and get a look at the new allies and enemies you'll encounter in the first major DLC for Odyssey.

