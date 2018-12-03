Cyberpunk 2077 Won't be at The Game Awards 2018 - News

Community Lead at CD Projekt Red Marcin Momot revealed via Twitter Cyberpunk 2077 will not be at The Game Awards 2018. Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

We're looking forward to seeing all the reveals and announcements during this year's @thegameawards, however we're not going to be showing anything there ourselves. Weâ€™ll share more details about @cyberpunkgame when weâ€™re ready. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) December 3, 2018

The Game Awards 2018 will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

