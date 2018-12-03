Rage 2 Trailer to Premiere at The Game Awards 2018 - News

A new trailer for Rage 2 will premiere at The Game Awards 2018. Rage 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in spring 2019.

We think #RAGE2 is worthy of a few nominations at #TheGameAwards, even if we have to create our own categoriesâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/yn19llwZAH — RAGE 2 (@RAGEgame) December 3, 2018

The Game Awards 2018 will be broadcasted live on December 6 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

