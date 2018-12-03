Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Launch Trailer Released - News

Publisher Microids and developer Eden Games have released the launch trailer for Gear.Club Unlimited 2.

Here is an overview of the game:

This racing game exclusive to the Nintendo Switch will offer players a vast area to explore with more than 3000 kilometers of races. On the mountainside, through a nature park, in the middle of the desert, or along the coast, players will discover 250 races, including championships, missions, and challenges.

As players progress through the game, they will need to upgrade their vehicles to climb the rankings, using the seven workshops in their specially equipped garage—the performance shop. Here, players will also be able to visually customize their vehicles by applying paint and personalized stickers, and changing the bumpers, hood, side skirts, or spoiler. Gear.Club Unlimited 2 will feature a roster of 51 cars from 22 big-name manufacturers.

Maker Model Acura NSX 2016 AC 378 GT Z Alfa Romeo 4C 8C Compitizione Giulia II QV Giulietta III QV Squadra Corse Bentley Continental GT V8 S BMW M2 Coupé M4 Coupé M6 Coupé Z4 Roadster Bugatti Veyron GrandSport Chevrolet Camaro 1LS Camaro 50th Corvette Stingray Dodge Challenger RT/Scattpack Viper SRT Fiat 500 Abarth 695 Biposto Ford Focus RS 2016 Mustang GT 2015 GTAMotor SpaniaGTA Jaguar Ftype R AWD Koenigsegg Agera RS Lotus 3-Eleven Race Elise 220 Cup Evora 400 Exige S Mazzanti Evantra McLaren 12C 570S 570S GT4 675LT 720S P1 Mercedes-AMG C63 S GT S SLS BlackSeries Mini Cooper S JCW (F56) Nissan 370z 370z Nismo GTR GTR Nismo Pagani Huayra Roadster Zonda Cinque Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 911 GT2 RS 918 Spyder Ruf CTR 3 RT12 R W-Motors Fenyr Supersport Lykan Hypersport

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 4.

