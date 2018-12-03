Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Launch Trailer Released

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 162 Views

Publisher Microids and developer Eden Games have released the launch trailer for Gear.Club Unlimited 2.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

This racing game exclusive to the Nintendo Switch will offer players a vast area to explore with more than 3000 kilometers of races. On the mountainside, through a nature park, in the middle of the desert, or along the coast, players will discover 250 races, including championships, missions, and challenges.

As players progress through the game, they will need to upgrade their vehicles to climb the rankings, using the seven workshops in their specially equipped garage—the performance shop. Here, players will also be able to visually customize their vehicles by applying paint and personalized stickers, and changing the bumpers, hood, side skirts, or spoiler. Gear.Club Unlimited 2 will feature a roster of 51 cars from 22 big-name manufacturers.

View the list of cars below:

Maker Model
Acura NSX 2016
AC 378 GT Z
Alfa Romeo 4C
8C Compitizione
Giulia II QV
Giulietta III QV Squadra Corse
Bentley Continental GT V8 S
BMW M2 Coupé
M4 Coupé
M6 Coupé
Z4 Roadster
Bugatti Veyron GrandSport
Chevrolet Camaro 1LS
Camaro 50th
Corvette Stingray
Dodge Challenger RT/Scattpack
Viper SRT
Fiat 500 Abarth 695 Biposto
Ford Focus RS 2016
Mustang GT 2015
GTAMotor SpaniaGTA
Jaguar Ftype R AWD
Koenigsegg Agera RS
Lotus 3-Eleven Race
Elise 220 Cup
Evora 400
Exige S
Mazzanti Evantra
McLaren 12C
570S
570S GT4
675LT
720S
P1
Mercedes-AMG C63 S
GT S
SLS BlackSeries
Mini Cooper S JCW (F56)
Nissan 370z
370z Nismo
GTR
GTR Nismo
Pagani Huayra Roadster
Zonda Cinque
Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
911 GT2 RS
918 Spyder
Ruf CTR 3
RT12 R
W-Motors Fenyr  Supersport
Lykan Hypersport

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 4.

