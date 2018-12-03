Hajime Tabata Forms JP Games - News

Hajime Tabata has formed JP Games. Tabata previously directed Final Fantasy XV and left the company at the end of October.

"I started up my own company called JP Games," reads a Facebook post from Tabata. "Right now, we are preparing for a target January 2019 launch. And to everyone who has assisted me until today--I kindly ask for your ongoing support."

No other information was announced.

