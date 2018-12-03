Final Fantasy XV Lead Programmer Takeshi Aramaki Appointed as Luminous Productions Studio Head - News

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XV lead programmer Takeshi Aramaki has been appointed as the new studio head of Luminous Productions. Hajime Tabata left Luminous Productions and Square Enix at the end of October.

Luminous Productions is developing a "large-scale high-quality AAA game titles." The 3D character modeler at Luminous Productions Tomohiro Tokoro on his LinkedIn resume previously listed a "new AAA title for PS5" in development.

Thanks Gematsu.

