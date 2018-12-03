THQ Nordic Acquires Carmageddon IP - News

THQ Nordic announced it has acquired the Carmageddon intellectual property from Stainless Games.





Carmageddon released for Windows PC in 1997. The last game in the series Carmageddon: Reincarnation launched for Windows PC in May 2015 and later for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as Carmageddon: Max Damage.

