Fortnite Season 7 Teaser is All About Winter - News

posted 2 hours ago

Epic Games has released a teaser via Twitter for Fortnite Season 7 that is all about winter. Season 7 will start in three days.

A bitter ice spreads... 3 days to Season 7. pic.twitter.com/yj70svBXti — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 3, 2018

Fortnite is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

