PlayStation Awards 2018 Winners Revealed

posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has announced the winners for PlayStation Awards 2018.

Check out the winner below:

Quadruple Platinum Prize

Software titles with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over four million copies.

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Platinum Prize

Software titles with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over one million copies.

The Last of Us Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Gold Prize

Software titles with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over 500,000 copies.

Call of Duty: WWII (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami)

Super Robot Wars V (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

PlayStation Network Award

The top three network sales titles were awarded. (Between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018.)

FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Users Choice Prize

The top 10 titles voted by Japan and Asia users were awarded. (Released between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018.)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Dark Souls Remastered (From Software)

Detroit: Become Human (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Sega)

PlayStation VR Special Award

Three titles that have contributed to PlayStation VR were awarded. (Released between October 13, 2017 and September 30, 2018, excluding last year’s winning titles.)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)

Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Heroes Allowed! VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indie & Developer Award

Three titles that have contributed to the expansion PlayStation were awarded. (Released between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018, excluding last year’s winning titles.)

Abzu (Giant Squid)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

