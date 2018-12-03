Kinda Funny Games Showcase Will Feature over 60 Games - News

Kinda Funny announced the Kinda Funny Games Showcase on December 8 will feature over 60 games from many developers, including SEGA, Humble Bundle, DrinkBox Studios, Devolver Digital, Kitfox Games, Bithell Games, Outer Loop, and FuturLab.

"I’ve always loved how Geoff’s Game Awards dovetail with PlayStation’s PSX," said Kinda Funny co-host Greg Miller. "The Game Awards take care of all the huge news, announcements, and trailers, and then PSX offers a lower key, fan / dev-focused event where other—often smaller—games can shine. With it taking 2018 off, we thought it would be a great opportunity to take it upon ourselves to offer game makers a platform to celebrate their work."

Mike Bithell of Bithell Games added, "When Greg told me they were working on a showcase to celebrate games and those who make and play them, I jumped at the chance to be a part of it. I can’t wait to see what they’ve made, and I can’t wait to share a fun surprise with their fantastic community."

The Kinda Funny Games Showcase will be live streamed on Twitch on December 8 at 10am PT.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

