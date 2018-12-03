Samurai Warriors 4 DX Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

Koei Tecmo has announced Samurai Warriors 4 DX for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch on March 14, 2019 in Japan for 5,800 yen.

Samurai Warriors 4 DX includes over 150 previously released DLC and is considered a "complete edition." The DLC includes weapons, scenarios, costumes, background music, and more.





A Samurai Warriors 4 DX 15th Anniversary Box will also be released for 14,800 yen. Here is a list of what it includes:

A copy of Samurai Warriors 4 DX for PlayStation 4 or Switch

64-page art book

Soundtrack and music video set including four CDs featuring background music from the Samurai Warriors series, and four DVDs featuring music videos that mix event scenes with background music from each title, all housed in a special case

144-card postcard set featuring illustrations used for “Treasure Box” editions of previous Samurai Warriors titles

Thanks Gematsu.

