Sundered: Eldritch Edition Also Headed to Xbox One

Thunder Lotus Games earlier announced Sundered: Eldritch Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 21. The company now revealed the game will be coming to the Xbox One on the same day for $19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Sundered is a chaotic hand-drawn action-adventure game where you resist or embrace ancient eldritch powers. Confront hordes of terrifying enemies in an ever-changing world inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Sundered is a challenging and unique take on a classic genre from the creators of Jotun, now with local co-op!

Sundered: Eldritch Edition includes the Magnate of the Gong Update, adding local co-op multiplayer support for up to 4 players, along with new areas and a chaotic battle against the new Magnate of the Gong boss!

Sundered: Eldritch Edition will be released on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on December 21, 2018. Sundered was initially released on PC, Mac, Linux, and PlayStation 4 in 2017, and Eldritch Edition arrives as a free update on those systems on December 21 as well. The title is priced at $19.99 USD on all platforms.

