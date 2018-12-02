Assassin’s Creed Compilation Listed by German Retailer for NS, PS4, X1 - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Assassin’s Creed Compilation has been listed by German retailer Media Markt for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The retailer also listed Ubisoft published game, Bowmore, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Assassin’s Creed Compilation has a listed price of €39.99, while Bowmore has a listed price of €44.99.

Other than the price the listings don't have any information on the games.

Thanks NintendoEverything.

