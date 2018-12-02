My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!? Opening Cinematic Released - News

/ 193 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Cosen Games has released the opening cinematic for romance visual novel ,My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!?.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Our protagonist lives out in the city but one summer decides to return to his rural hometown and it is there he once again meets his childhood friend, Ion… who is now a mermaid!? Soon after he also meets Petakko, a mermaid who has lost her memory and Rin, a priestess who looks after mermaids but also has a split personality. It is these encounters that brings our protagonist in contact with the legend surrounding mermaid. Together with Ion, who is at the center of this mysterious legend, as well as Petakko and Rin, our protagonist’s strange summer vacation begins…

My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!? features multiple choices and endings that add to the value of this heartwarming story and with the additional content and updates to the game such as the addition of Live2D animation will make this a wonderful addition to the Nintendo Switch library.

In addition, there’s some amazing voice talent involved with the game. Fuchigami Mai, voice actress for Ion is best known for her role in Girls und Panzer as Nishizumi Miho which she won the Synergy Award for at the 8th Seiyuu Awards in 2014. In addition she also voiced Iona in Arpeggio of Blue Steel and Hojo Karen in The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls. Suzaki Aya, voice actress for Petakko is best known for her role in Tamako Market as Kitashirakawa Tamako, Kayano Kaede in Assassination Classroom and Nitta Minami in The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls. She also won the award for Best Female Newcomer at the 9th Seiyuu Awards in 2015. Kageyama Risa, voice actress for Rin, voices the character of Tsukiyo in the visual novel, Dead End 99% in which she also sings the ending song.

My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!? will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 28, 2109 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles