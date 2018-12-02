MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Gets MechCon 2018 Trailer - News

Piranha Games released a new trailer for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries at MechCon 2018 over the weekend.

View it below:

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will launch in 2019. No consoles have been announced, so the game is likely a Windows PC exclusive like most of the series.

