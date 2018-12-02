Sundered: Eldritch Edition Headed to Switch on December 21 - News

Developer Thunder Lotus Games announced the Metroidvania-style side-scroller, Sundered, is headed to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 21 as Sundered: Eldritch Edition.

View a trailer of the Nintendo Switch version below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Sundered is a horrifying fight for survival and sanity, a hand­drawn epic from the creators of Jotun. You play Eshe, a wanderer in a ruined world, trapped in ever­changing caverns teeming with eldritch horrors. Harness the power of corrupted relics to defeat gigantic bosses, at the cost of your humanity. Resist or embrace.

Key Features:

Beautiful hand-drawn art

Massive boss fights

Dynamic encounters against hordes of enemies

A mix of hand-crafted & procedural levels

Corruptible abilities

Multiple endings

