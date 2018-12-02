Tekken 7 2nd Season Includes Craig Marduk, Armor King and Julia Cha - News

Publisher Bandai Namco announced the final three characters to be apart of the second season of Tekken 7 will be Craig Marduk, Armor King and Julia Cha.

View the trailers of the characters below:

Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

