Starlink: Battle for Atlas Sells an Estimated 87,089 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 428 Views

posted 2 hours ago

The action adventure game from publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Toronto - Starlink: Battle for Atlas - sold 87,089 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 20.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the Nintendo Switch with 69,322 units sold (80%), compared to 9,861 units sold on the Xbox One (11%) and 7,906 units sold on the PlayStation 4 (9%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 56,782 units sold (65%), compared to 16,215 units sold in Europe (19%). Note, however, that sales for Europe are incomplete.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 16.

