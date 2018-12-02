LEGO DC Super-Villains Sells an Estimated 186,516 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The LEGO-themed action adventure game from publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer Traveller's Tales - LEGO DC Super-Villains - sold 186,516 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 20.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 80,960 units sold (43%), compared to 53,340 units sold on the Nintendo Switch (29%) and 52,216 units sold on the Xbox One (28%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 108,164 units sold (58%), compared to 44,688 units sold in Europe (24%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 11,487 units in the UK, 6,367 units in Germany, and 7,806 units in France.

LEGO DC Super-Villains released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on October 16 in North America and October 19 in the rest of the world.

