GameStop Reported a Loss of $488.6 Million During Their Third Quarter

GameStop has released its financial report for the quarter ending November 3. The report revealed the retailer reported a loss of $488.6 million.

Sales for pre-owned games were down 13.4 percent quarter-over-quarter. Sales were up on new hardware, mainly the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4, which saw sales increase 12.8 percent and solftware sales up 10.9 percent. Accessories saw sales jump 32.6 percent, to due headset and controller sales.

"We experienced solid growth in the third quarter, including double-digit growth across software, hardware, accessories and collectibles, underscoring GameStop’s leadership position in video games and our unique ability to satisfy all of our customers’ entertainment need," said COO and CFO at GameStop Rob Lloyd.

"Notably, software sales benefited from a compelling title line-up compared to last year, including strength from Red Dead Redemption 2 and Spider-Man, as well as the earlier launch of Call of Duty compared to last year. We are especially pleased with our performance in October, a month where The NPD Group disclosed that the U.S. physical video game industry grew by 46% while our U.S. physical video game revenue outpaced the industry and increased 63% resulting in market share gains."

GameStop has lowered its expectations for the fourth quarter.

