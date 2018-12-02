GameStop Reported a Loss of $488.6 Million During Their Third Quarter - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 369 Views
GameStop has released its financial report for the quarter ending November 3. The report revealed the retailer reported a loss of $488.6 million.
Sales for pre-owned games were down 13.4 percent quarter-over-quarter. Sales were up on new hardware, mainly the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4, which saw sales increase 12.8 percent and solftware sales up 10.9 percent. Accessories saw sales jump 32.6 percent, to due headset and controller sales.
"We experienced solid growth in the third quarter, including double-digit growth across software, hardware, accessories and collectibles, underscoring GameStop’s leadership position in video games and our unique ability to satisfy all of our customers’ entertainment need," said COO and CFO at GameStop Rob Lloyd.
"Notably, software sales benefited from a compelling title line-up compared to last year, including strength from Red Dead Redemption 2 and Spider-Man, as well as the earlier launch of Call of Duty compared to last year. We are especially pleased with our performance in October, a month where The NPD Group disclosed that the U.S. physical video game industry grew by 46% while our U.S. physical video game revenue outpaced the industry and increased 63% resulting in market share gains."
GameStop has lowered its expectations for the fourth quarter.
They really are hemorraging money. If this continues, dedicated videogame store chains are going to go the way of the dodo. I just hope retail survives in bigger, general entertainment stores and small businesses.
I have to err on the side of pessimism when you have a chain like Toys R Us going out of business. This should give GameStop less competition which would normally help in turn. It's very possible they GameStop is next in line to close its doors.
Brick and mortar retail is dying cause more people are bying durable goods online.
Did you guys see the video of that one dude that decimated a GameStop when he couldn't get a refund for Fallout 76?
That's less GameStop's mistake and more on the hands of Bethesda, and the douchebag who smashed up the store.
They're going to have to decrease their store count pretty substantially if they're going to stay in business. Physical video game sales are just going to continue to decline. there will certainly still be a substantial market for them for quite a long time to come, but it's hard to keep a business afloat with the same footprint as sales of the things you sell decline. With that said, I have no idea about their debt position. A lot of companies that need to shrink or unable to do so because they have to generate a shitload of cash to cover debt servicing. It wouldn't surprise me at all to find out that's the position GameStop is in. That's essentially what took toys r us out earlier this year.
Gamestop's days are numbered. It's kinda amazing they've lasted as long as they have with bad reputation they've had for nearly a decade. They've been struggling in terms of profits for years now and I'm not sure what could be done to turn things around.
