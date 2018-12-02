Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! Soundtrack Now Available on iTunes - News

The soundtrack for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! is now available on iTunes for $9.99 or $0.99 per track. The soundtracks includes 122 tracks with a running time of over two and a half hours.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are available now for the Nintendo Switch.

