War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Announced - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has announced tactical RPG, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. It will launch in 2019, however, the platforms were not announced.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is a short overview of the game:

In this war-torn world with sword in hand, for what would you fight—what would you protect. The Visions are with the ring…



