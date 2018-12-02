Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Limited Edition Announced for North America - News

Listings on Amazon has revealed Aksys Games will be releasing limited editions for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita versions of Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ in North America.

The Amazon listings reveal the games will launch on February 14, 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Made by the masters of the otome genre, Idea Factory and Design Factory, Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ continues the adventures of the poison-skinned maiden Cardia and a selection of famous (and famously handsome) figures from western literature as they face new challenges, new friends and foes, and new opportunities for love.

Key Features:

Triangulate – Experience the magic and chaos of a two-on-one date. Play with dynamics (and hearts) by bringing multiple members of Lupin’s gang on a wide variety of romantic romps.

– Experience the magic and chaos of a two-on-one date. Play with dynamics (and hearts) by bringing multiple members of Lupin’s gang on a wide variety of romantic romps. Every End Has a Beginning – Learn more about the dashing detective Herlock Sholmes and the mysterious Finis in the continuing sagas involving the newest men in the Code: Realize universe.

– Learn more about the dashing detective Herlock Sholmes and the mysterious Finis in the continuing sagas involving the newest men in the Code: Realize universe. The (New) Belle of the Ball – Cantarella, the mysterious young lady Cardia met during one of her many adventures, gets her turn in the spotlight.

