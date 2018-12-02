Kenichiro Takaki says Senran Kagura 7EVEN May Take Some Time Due to Recent Worldwide Regulations - News

In what appears to be the latest casualty of Sony Interactive Entertainment's new policy to censor games with questionable content, producer of the Senran Kagura series, Kenichiro Takaki, has revealed in an interview that the release of the latest entry (Senran Kagura 7EVEN) on PS4 may be delayed due to recent "worldwide regulations regarding sexual depection".

He goes on to note that his team have to make games "in a way that they aren't misunderstood" and that "certain things are harder than they've ever been before". What this means for the game's release date and platforms are unknown, but Takai says they're thinking about "various things overall".

This would be the second Senran Kagura game to face censorship at the hands of Sony's new policy, the first being Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal, whose western release is having its intimacy mode stripped out.

