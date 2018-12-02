Masuda: Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Are 'Core Pokémon Games' - News

Some fans have viewed Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! as more of a spin-off title. However, director Junichi Masuda in a new interview has stated the games are not spin-offs, but are "core Pokemon games.

"These games aren’t spin-offs. These are core Pokemon titles," said Masuda.





"As for whether we would make other games that could connect to Pokemon GO, that will depend on how the games are received. If we hear a lot of people saying that they enjoyed being able to bring Pokemon to these games from Pokemon GO, then we’ll think about maybe having future titles also be able to connect to it."

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are available now for the Nintendo Switch.

