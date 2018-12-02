Masuda: Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Are 'Core Pokémon Games' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 330 Views
Some fans have viewed Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! as more of a spin-off title. However, director Junichi Masuda in a new interview has stated the games are not spin-offs, but are "core Pokemon games.
"These games aren’t spin-offs. These are core Pokemon titles," said Masuda.
"As for whether we would make other games that could connect to Pokemon GO, that will depend on how the games are received. If we hear a lot of people saying that they enjoyed being able to bring Pokemon to these games from Pokemon GO, then we’ll think about maybe having future titles also be able to connect to it."
Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are available now for the Nintendo Switch.
They really are after 30 hours i realized this game is everything i dreamed in a gen 1 remake, not being able to beat up weak wild pokemon is the worst excuse i ever heard from the people posting hate online. i believe gen 8 will have many similarities to this entry in the series. I legit only have 1 complaint so far in that the size of pokemon is not reflected when they are out of the pokeball so a 6 ft snorlax looks the same as a 10ft one while it carries you around. Other than that this game is over the top fun and i look forward to catching every pokemon which i used to not do since like gen 2.
after playing it a good bit I agree. Ya the grind mechanics are different, but the core of the game is there. I do prefer the old grind mechanics though. But the new mechanics work.
It makes sense they would be called core games because they play just like the mainline games besides the Pokémon Go catching mechanic.
