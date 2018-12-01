New Nintendo Releases This Week - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - News

/ 416 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 17 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

December 3

Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure

December 4

Gear.Club Unlimited 2

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Toki

December 5

Energy Cycle Edge

December 6

Battle Princess Madelyn

Beholder: Complete Edition

Carcassone

Color Zen

Conduct TOGETHER!

LongStory: A dating game for the real world

Rival Megagun

Ultimate Runner

December 7

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek

Katamari Damacy REROLL

SEGA Genesis Classics

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles