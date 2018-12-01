New Nintendo Releases This Week - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 416 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 17 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
December 3
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
December 4
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Toki
December 5
- Energy Cycle Edge
December 6
- Battle Princess Madelyn
- Beholder: Complete Edition
- Carcassone
- Color Zen
- Conduct TOGETHER!
- LongStory: A dating game for the real world
- Rival Megagun
- Ultimate Runner
December 7
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek
- Katamari Damacy REROLL
- SEGA Genesis Classics
So nothing big really.
Thinking of picking up SEGA Genesis Classics, that's probably it.
- -1
Whats a smash bros? Sounds like porn
A minute of silence for those games that have the audacity to launch the same day as Smash Bros Ultimate. That's having balls or being very silly (?)
LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
