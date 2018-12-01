New PlayStation Releases This Week - Jagged Alliance: Rage!, Just Cause 4, PUBG - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 29 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Arca’s Path VR, PS VR — Digital

Astrology and Horoscope Premium, PS4 — Digital

Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX, PS4 — Digital

Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX, PS4 — Digital

Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX, PS4 — Digital

Battle Princess Madelyn, PS4 — Digital

Betty Bat’s Treasure Hunt, PS4 — Digital

Emerald Shores, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Energy Cycle Edge, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Escape Game: Aloha, PS4 — Digital

Gnomes Garden: New Home, PS4 — Digital

Guns’n’Stories: Bulletproof VR, PS VR — Digital

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Jagged Alliance: Rage!, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Just Cause 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Last Remnant, PS4 — Digital

Life of Pixel, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Monica e a Guarda dos Coelhos, PS4 — Digital

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, PS4 — Digital

Override: Mech City Brawl, PS4 — Digital

Persona 3: Dancing In Moonlight, PS4 (with VR mode), PS Vita — Digital, Retail

Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight, PS4 (with VR mode), PS Vita — Digital, Retail

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Bundle, PS4 (with VR mode) — Digital, Retail

Picture Party VR, PS VR — Digital

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Prison Boss VR, PS VR — Digital

Subnautica, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, PS4 — Digital

