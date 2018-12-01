New PlayStation Releases This Week - Jagged Alliance: Rage!, Just Cause 4, PUBG - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 316 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 29 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Arca’s Path VR, PS VR — Digital
- Astrology and Horoscope Premium, PS4 — Digital
- Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX, PS4 — Digital
- Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX, PS4 — Digital
- Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX, PS4 — Digital
- Battle Princess Madelyn, PS4 — Digital
- Betty Bat’s Treasure Hunt, PS4 — Digital
- Emerald Shores, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Energy Cycle Edge, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Escape Game: Aloha, PS4 — Digital
- Gnomes Garden: New Home, PS4 — Digital
- Guns’n’Stories: Bulletproof VR, PS VR — Digital
- Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Jagged Alliance: Rage!, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Just Cause 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- The Last Remnant, PS4 — Digital
-
Life of Pixel, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
-
Monica e a Guarda dos Coelhos, PS4 — Digital
-
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, PS4 — Digital, Retail
-
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, PS4 — Digital
-
Override: Mech City Brawl, PS4 — Digital
-
Persona 3: Dancing In Moonlight, PS4 (with VR mode), PS Vita — Digital, Retail
-
Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight, PS4 (with VR mode), PS Vita — Digital, Retail
-
Persona Dancing: Endless Night Bundle, PS4 (with VR mode) — Digital, Retail
-
Picture Party VR, PS VR — Digital
-
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PS4 — Digital, Retail
-
Prison Boss VR, PS VR — Digital
-
Subnautica, PS4 — Digital, Retail
-
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, PS4 — Digital
