New Xbox Releases This Week - Just Cause 4

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. 13 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Gods Remastered

Subnautica 1.0

Monica e a Guarda dos Coelhos

Energy Cycle Edge

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game 1.0

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Just Cause 4

Override: Mech City Brawl

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Battle Princess Madelyn

Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek

On a Roll 3D

