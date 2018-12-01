New Xbox Releases This Week - Just Cause 4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 48 minutes ago / 115 Views
Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. 13 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Gods Remastered
- Subnautica 1.0
- Monica e a Guarda dos Coelhos
- Energy Cycle Edge
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game 1.0
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Just Cause 4
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Battle Princess Madelyn
- Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek
- On a Roll 3D
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
