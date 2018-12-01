Kingdom Hearts III Gets Kairi Artwork - News

Square Enix has released two new pieces of art for Kairi in Kingdom Hearts III. She is holding her Destiny Embrace Keyblade.

Keyblade wielders, the weekend is almost upon us! Weâ€™d like to send you off with some new art of Kairi preparing for battle with her beautiful Destinyâ€™s Embrace Keyblade in #KingdomHearts III. Can you spot the Paopu fruit? ðŸ—ï¸

#KH3sharethemagic pic.twitter.com/yea1lI2Av4 — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) November 30, 2018

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

