Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 to Get Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta - News

posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco will be adding Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The timing coincides with the reveal that Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta will be in the upcoming film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

View a preview of the upcoming trailer below:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

