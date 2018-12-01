Dark Souls: Remastered for Switch Sells an Estimated 105,385 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 344 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The action RPG from publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware - Dark Souls: Remastered - sold 105,385 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 20.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 51,918 units sold (49%), compared to 25,991 units sold in Europe (25%) and 14,578 units sold in Japan (14%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 4,200 units in the UK, 6,072 units in Germany, and 6,023 units in France.

To compare, the PlayStation 4 version sold 207,060 units in its first week when it launched in May 2018, while the Xbox One version sold 24,098 units. It has sold 413,466 units on the PlayStation 4 to date and 64,464 units on the Xbox One.

Dark Souls: Remastered released for the Nintendo Switch on October 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles