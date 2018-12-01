20th Century Fox Trademarks Avatar: Pandora Rising for Video Games - News

20th Century Fox has trademarked Avatar: Pandora Uprising for use "computer game discs; software, namely game software."

Ubisoft announced The Division studio Massive Entertainment in early 2017 it was developing a video game based on James Cameron’s Avatar film franchise. It is possible this trademark is for that title.

View the announcement video of that game below:





