Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gets Unboxing Video - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo in the latest video of Nintendo Minute unboxed Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

View it below:

"Hi! We’re back with another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate video this week. Today, we got all the stuff. We’re going to unbox all the goodies that will be available to make your Super Smash Bros. Ultimate dreams come true. We hope you enjoy this video and we’ll be back next week with more Smash. See you then!"

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

