Trainer Battles Coming to Pokémon GO - News

/ 314 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Niantic announced trainer battles are coming to Pokémon GO. No release date was revealed, however, it will be the first time PvP will be made available in the game.

Get prepared... Trainer Battles are coming soon to PokÃ©mon GOâ— #GOBattle pic.twitter.com/AUWyhNGlT7 — PokÃ©mon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 30, 2018

Alongside trainer battles there will also be three new leagues players will have to choose from: Great, Ultra, and Master. Each allows for a maximum Pokémon CP. Great League maxes out at 1,500 CP, Ultra League at 2,500 CP and Master League has no limits.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles